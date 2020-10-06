NRL Rd 7 - Storm v Warriors
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm

RYAN PAPENHUYZEN
Fullback
Storm
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
2
Tries
2
Try Assists
1
Tackle Breaks

The prodigy from Melbourne continues to state his claim as one of the NRL’s premier fullbacks with two tries and two try assists.

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
1
Tries
165
All Run Metres
6
Tackles Made

A try and three line-breaks as the games’ best winger recorded 165 running metres and four tackle breaks against a fast starting Parramatta side.

3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm) 

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Line Break Assists
1
Line Breaks

Scored a try and went for over 100 running metres in his side’s 12-point victory over Parramatta.

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers

STEPHEN CRICHTON
Centre
Panthers
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
2
Line Breaks

Scored a try, broke the line twice and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand in Penrith’s one-point victory over Easts.

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs

ALEX JOHNSTON
Wing
Rabbitohs
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
2
Tries
57
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

A try double against Newcastle in a come from behind win. Stellar once again.

6. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders

JACK WIGHTON
Five-Eighth
Raiders
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
271
Kick Metres

Two tries and a try assist against a determined Cronulla outfit.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) 

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
3
Tries
543
Kick Metres
1
Line Breaks

His composure against a dominant side who are coming off two premierships was off the charts. Scored a hat-trick of tries, kicked four goals and a field goal against the reigning premiers in Penrith’s one-point victory.

8. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs) 

TEVITA TATOLA
Prop
Rabbitohs
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
133
All Run Metres
2
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

A try double and 133 metres against Newcastle as South Sydney fly under the radar.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

DAMIEN COOK
Hooker
Rabbitohs
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
39
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
Line Break Assists

His best performance this season and his timing was perfect. Scored a try, ran for 175 metres from dummy-half and completed 39 tackles. Also as influential as ever in terms of his ball-playing stakes, setting up two tries.

10. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

JESSE BROMWICH
Prop
Storm
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
88
All Run Metres
1
Tries
1
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try in his teams come from behind victory against Parramatta.

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

ANGUS CRICHTON
Second-Row
Roosters
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
38
Tackles Made
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

On the wrong side of the score board but performed well. Scored a try and ran for over 100 running metres.

12. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels

SHAUN LANE
Second-Row
Eels
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
26
Tackles Made
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Another playing who found himself on the losing end. Performed well however and contributed to the Eels early lead with a try and 185 running metres.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs) 

CAMERON MURRAY
Lock
Rabbitohs
FINALS WEEK 1 STATS
1
Offloads
1
Tries
39
Tackles Made

Scored a try, ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand and completed 39 tackles in his side’s big win.

Interchange: 

14. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

15. Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

16. Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

17. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)