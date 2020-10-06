1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
The prodigy from Melbourne continues to state his claim as one of the NRL’s premier fullbacks with two tries and two try assists.
2. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
A try and three line-breaks as the games’ best winger recorded 165 running metres and four tackle breaks against a fast starting Parramatta side.
3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)
Centre
Try Assists
Line Break Assists
Line Breaks
Scored a try and went for over 100 running metres in his side’s 12-point victory over Parramatta.
4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)
Centre
Try Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Scored a try, broke the line twice and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand in Penrith’s one-point victory over Easts.
5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
A try double against Newcastle in a come from behind win. Stellar once again.
6. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Two tries and a try assist against a determined Cronulla outfit.
7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
Halfback
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
His composure against a dominant side who are coming off two premierships was off the charts. Scored a hat-trick of tries, kicked four goals and a field goal against the reigning premiers in Penrith’s one-point victory.
8. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
A try double and 133 metres against Newcastle as South Sydney fly under the radar.
9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Line Break Assists
His best performance this season and his timing was perfect. Scored a try, ran for 175 metres from dummy-half and completed 39 tackles. Also as influential as ever in terms of his ball-playing stakes, setting up two tries.
10. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try in his teams come from behind victory against Parramatta.
11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
On the wrong side of the score board but performed well. Scored a try and ran for over 100 running metres.
12. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Another playing who found himself on the losing end. Performed well however and contributed to the Eels early lead with a try and 185 running metres.
13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
Scored a try, ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand and completed 39 tackles in his side’s big win.
Interchange:
14. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)
15. Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)
16. Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)
17. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)