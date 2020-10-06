1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

RYAN PAPENHUYZEN

Fullback Storm FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 2

Tries 2

Try Assists 1

Tackle Breaks

The prodigy from Melbourne continues to state his claim as one of the NRL’s premier fullbacks with two tries and two try assists.

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 1

Tries 165

All Run Metres 6

Tackles Made

A try and three line-breaks as the games’ best winger recorded 165 running metres and four tackle breaks against a fast starting Parramatta side.

3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Line Break Assists 1

Line Breaks

Scored a try and went for over 100 running metres in his side’s 12-point victory over Parramatta.

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

STEPHEN CRICHTON

Centre Panthers FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 2

Line Breaks

Scored a try, broke the line twice and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand in Penrith’s one-point victory over Easts.

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

ALEX JOHNSTON

Wing Rabbitohs FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 2

Tries 57

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

A try double against Newcastle in a come from behind win. Stellar once again.

6. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

JACK WIGHTON

Five-Eighth Raiders FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 271

Kick Metres

Two tries and a try assist against a determined Cronulla outfit.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 3

Tries 543

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

His composure against a dominant side who are coming off two premierships was off the charts. Scored a hat-trick of tries, kicked four goals and a field goal against the reigning premiers in Penrith’s one-point victory.

8. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

TEVITA TATOLA

Prop Rabbitohs FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 133

All Run Metres 2

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

A try double and 133 metres against Newcastle as South Sydney fly under the radar.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

DAMIEN COOK

Hooker Rabbitohs FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 39

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

Line Break Assists

His best performance this season and his timing was perfect. Scored a try, ran for 175 metres from dummy-half and completed 39 tackles. Also as influential as ever in terms of his ball-playing stakes, setting up two tries.

10. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)



JESSE BROMWICH

Prop Storm FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 88

All Run Metres 1

Tries 1

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try in his teams come from behind victory against Parramatta.

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-Row Roosters FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 38

Tackles Made 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

On the wrong side of the score board but performed well. Scored a try and ran for over 100 running metres.

12. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

SHAUN LANE

Second-Row Eels FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 26

Tackles Made 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Another playing who found himself on the losing end. Performed well however and contributed to the Eels early lead with a try and 185 running metres.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs FINALS WEEK 1 STATS 1

Offloads 1

Tries 39

Tackles Made

Scored a try, ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand and completed 39 tackles in his side’s big win.

Interchange:

14. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

15. Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

16. Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

17. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)