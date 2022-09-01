If there's any rugby league player in the NRL right now that should believe in miracles, it's Te Maire Martin.
The Brisbane fullback completed one of his own this season, returning from what appeared a career-ending brain injury after a two-year hiatus to slot seamlessly into the Brisbane Broncos side, now that's a miracle.
So is what he and the North Queensland Cowboys endured late in 2017. The Cowboys appeared certain to miss the finals, however Canterbury's shock 26-20 upset over St. George Illawarra saw the Cowboys leap into 8th place, and four weeks later they were running out for a Grand Final.
Martin would score North Queensland's only try in the clash. The result itself wasn't a miracle, but simply being in that position was.
Now, the five-eighth-turned-fullback is ready for another miracle to unfold, this time requiring a Wests Tigers victory, the club he played Holden Cup for nearly a decade ago.
Martin recalls that Canterbury upset fondly, and knows what it's going to take for Saturday's game to not be his final match in a Brisbane jersey.
"I remember there were a few of us at the pub," he told the AAP.
"We were getting ready for our party at the end of the year and then the Bulldogs ended up beating the Dragons. We all stopped drinking and went to training on the Monday.
"(This season's finale) is sort of going along a similar line.
"It is out of our hands what happens with Wests Tigers and Canberra, but what is in our hands is the Dragons.
"We have to put in a good performance. If we get the luck of the Irish or the flip of the coin... we get it."
Despite two back-to-back shellackings in the form of a 60-12 loss to Melbourne and 53-6 defeat to Parramatta, the future Warrior believes there are definitely factors in their favour heading into this do-or-die clash.
"What we need is an 80-minute performance and it starts with our defence. We get Patty back this week which helps our middle.
"We take a lot of confidence out of getting Patty back. We were running fourth for a bit there and we need to show everyone how we got there.
"Whatever else happens is out of our hands but we are looking forward to putting in a really good performance."
Martin will play fullback for the Broncos in what could be his final game for the club, inking a three-year deal to replace Reece Walsh in the No. 1 for the New Zealand Warriors.
While a finals berth for Brisbane is seemingly more and more unlikely, just take a glance at Te Maire running the ball back on Saturday afternoon in Wollongong, and you'll quickly see miracles are a lot closer than they seem.