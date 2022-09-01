If there's any rugby league player in the NRL right now that should believe in miracles, it's Te Maire Martin.

The Brisbane fullback completed one of his own this season, returning from what appeared a career-ending brain injury after a two-year hiatus to slot seamlessly into the Brisbane Broncos side, now that's a miracle.

So is what he and the North Queensland Cowboys endured late in 2017. The Cowboys appeared certain to miss the finals, however Canterbury's shock 26-20 upset over St. George Illawarra saw the Cowboys leap into 8th place, and four weeks later they were running out for a Grand Final.

Martin would score North Queensland's only try in the clash. The result itself wasn't a miracle, but simply being in that position was.

Now, the five-eighth-turned-fullback is ready for another miracle to unfold, this time requiring a Wests Tigers victory, the club he played Holden Cup for nearly a decade ago.

Martin recalls that Canterbury upset fondly, and knows what it's going to take for Saturday's game to not be his final match in a Brisbane jersey.

"I remember there were a few of us at the pub," he told the AAP.