North Queensland Cowboys dynamo Jason Taumalolo has made a desperate plea to not miss any World Cup games through suspension after being handed a three-game ban.

The former Dally M medallist attracted a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge after collecting Isaiah Papali'i with his shoulder during their 24-20 preliminary final loss to Parramatta, handing Taumalolo a three-match ban with an early guilty plea.

Under the current rules, provided he is selected, Taumalolo will serve his three games at the World Cup and miss the entirety of the pool stage, and be free for the Quarter Finals and the Cowboys in 2023.

Jared Warea-Hargreaves will be serving his current suspension while playing for the Kiwis, including a warm-up match against Leeds in the ban.

Having been drawn in Pool D alongside Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Wales, Tonga should still top their pool even without their superstar lock, and progress to a Quarter Final likely against either England or Samoa.

The nation is also blessed in the back-row, carrying Keaon Koloamatangi, Haumole Olakau'atu and David Fifita for the tournament.

Taumalolo issued a statement via his management over the suspension, the 29 year-old pleading to be freed from his ban and premitted to serve it during the opening three Cowboys games in 2023.

“I have truly missed playing for Tonga and I am concerned that this suspension will interrupt my World Cup campaign,” Taumalolo said in the statement.

“This could be my last World Cup for Tonga and I don’t want to let my teammates nor our fans down. I don’t believe I should miss out on Test matches for Tonga because of something I did playing for the Cowboys.

“I like how the Premier League soccer works, where you are penalised for any indiscretion in that competition, not across other competitions.

“My suspension should count towards NRL games for the Cowboys, not penalising me for international matches at the World Cup.”

Despite playing ten games for the Kiwis prior to his switch, Taumalolo's allegiance to Tonga over a Tier One nation in New Zealand changed the landscape of international rugby league, and is a massive factor in the mass exodus of players committing to 'smaller' nations.

Regardless of when the ban is served, Taumalolo is a certainty to be selected in Kristian Woolf's finalised 24-man squad in the coming weeks.