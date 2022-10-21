Former Wests Tigers prop James Tamou won't be calling time on his career just yet after it was revealed that he had found a new home for the 2023 NRL season.

The veteran prop was left in limbo at the end of the most recent campaign as the Tigers opted not to extend his contract and no other options had presented themselves.

But the situation looks to be resolved, with 7News reporter Michelle Bishop revealing the 33-year-old has secured a return to the North Queensland Cowboys on a one-year deal.

Breaking James Tamou agrees to a one year deal to join @nthqldcowboys for 2023 @7NewsSydney @1170sen @sunriseon7 — Michelle Bishop (@7michellebishop) October 21, 2022

Tamou spent eight years in Townsville and was a key member of the 2015 Grand Final winning team. He played 170 of his 305 career NRL games there before moving to Penrith in 2017.

The uncertainty over his future was a large part of the reason Tamou went to the judiciary to downgrade a contrary conduct charge that would have prematurely ended his season and possibly his career after he was sent off in the humiliating Round 23 loss to the Roosters.

“It would have been hard to live with myself knowing that was my last game just gone on the weekend,” Tamou said at the time, per Sydney Morning Herald.

“If it's my last game in the NRL, I'm not too sure. Everything is on the table – including retirement.”

Though the news is yet to be officially confirmed, it's believed Tamou can bring valuable experience in regards to both leadership and the culture of the club to a relatively young playing group.

He'll also help to fill the holes left by the departure of the likes of Tom Gilbert and Ben Condon.