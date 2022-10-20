The Sydney Roosters have pinched one of Penrith's brightest young stars, snaring Greg Alexander's son, Braith, for the 2023 season in a massive coupe for the club.

The young hooker has been plying his trade with Penrith's Jersey Flegg side this season, playing alongside fellow son-of-a-gun Mavrik Geyer, and looks set to advance his career in Bondi next season.

Braith's father, Greg 'Brandy' Alexander, played his entire career at Penrith bar two seasons spent at the New Zealand Warriors, however Braith looks set to write his own story, despite being in the Panthers' system since he was 15.

His agency, Titan Sports Management, announced the promising deal via their Instagram page on Wednesday night.

The agency is a massive stable for some of the NRL's elite stars, managing the likes of David Fifita, Jai Arrow, Adam Elliott, the Morris twins, and dozens more high-profile clients.

The 20-year-old rake will slot into the Roosters' Jersey Flegg side whilst transitioning into the NSW Cup system, especially after losing the likes of Sam Verrills, Freddy Lussick and potentially Adam Keighran this season.

Whilst their age difference means the duo won't play football together in 2023, Alexander will join a fellow Penrith Panthers' legend's son at the club next season in Zach Fulton, son of New South Wales coach Brad, who debuted for the Roosters' Harold Matthews side earlier in the year.

It's been a massive few weeks for 'sons of guns', with Canterbury pinching former Illawarra halfback Josh White's son, Cooper, while Matthew Johns' youngest son, also Cooper, is yet to announce which club he's signed for in 2023.