Sydney Roosters' centre Paul Momirovski is on the lookout for a new NRL club after slipping down the pecking order in Bondi.

Momirovski has become a bit of a journeyman despite being just 26-years-old, debuting for the Roosters in 2018 as he went on to play for four clubs in four years, before returning to the Chooks last season.

While he was a squad member, Momirovski didn't take part in the Roosters' 2018 premiership or Melbourne's 2020 decider, however the centre did lift the trophy in 2021 with the Penrith Panthers in his maiden NRL premiership.

Despite showing some glimpses of talent last season, Momirovski has fallen down the pecking order in Bondi so rapidly that another change of scenery could be on the cards.

Currently unavailable due to a heavy concussion suffered in the off-season, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Roosters have given Momirovski permission to negotiate with rival clubs despite being contracted another two years.

Already possessing James Tedesco, Joseph Suaalii, Joseph Manu, Daniel Tupou, Jaxson Paulo, Corey Allen, rookie Robert Toia and Billy Smith, the club have also reportedly signed English duo Dominic Young and Lewis Murphy for 2024.

The plethora of outside backs leaves Momirovski out to dry, however it's hard to imagine the centre would struggle in finding a new suitor.

He could find himself in new colours this season as the Roosters ready themselves to sign Parramatta forward Nathan Brown effective immediately, already reportedly shipping Tuku Hau Tapuha to Cronulla.