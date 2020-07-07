Canterbury could be set to make a play for multiple players from the cash-strapped Brisbane Broncos, according to a report in The Australian.

Talks have reportedly opened up between officials of the two clubs ahead of their Round 9 clash at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are sitting on a $3 million war chest and are willing to help out Brisbane ease their salary cap issues to help the club and further their own cause.

Corey Oates and Jayamanne Isaako are two players expected to be pushed out the door as the Broncos look to re-sign young stars Tesi Niu and Herbie Farnworth, who are both out of contract at seasons end.

Tom Dearden, Flegler, Kotoni Staggs, Turpin and Xavier Coates are all off-contract within the next 12 months for the Broncos and decisions will soon need to be made on them.

Anthony Milford and Jack Bird are also out of contract at the end of 2021 and could likely leave Brisbane sooner, with Bird attracting interest from Sydney previously.

Canterbury have previously chased players from the Broncos such as Patrick Carrigan, Thomas Flegler and Jake Turpin, albeit unsuccessfully. Out of contract star David Fifita has also been previously offered a contract by the Bulldogs, but looks set to remain at Brisbane on a one-year deal.