The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly taken their offer for Sydney Roosters prop Terrell May off the table.

May, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, remains as one of the best props left on a skinny open market following the likes of Toby Rudolf and Jacob Saifiti electing to re-sign with current clubs the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights in recent months.

Adding a layer of intrigue to the situation is the fact the young prop has made it clear he wants to play alongside his brothers from the start of his next contract if the opportunitiy arises, even if that meant leaving the Roosters.

“I want to be honest here, my talks are with whoever wants to sign us three brothers, that's where I want to be,” May had told the Bloke in a Bar podcast earlier this year.

“Robbo (Roosters coach Trent Robinson) knows too. I haven't hid it from him. Whichever club wants three brothers, that's where I'll be at.

“We are all off at the same time. That's the preference, if a club can get all three of us, I'll sign there in a heartbeat no matter what. I think everyone would.”

The Bulldogs were one club believed to be interested in signing all three of the May brothers, with Taylan at the Penrith Panthers and Tyrone currently playing in the English Super League.

However, with talks moving too slowly, News Corp have revealed now that the offer for Terrell - which was believed to be in a position to blow other clubs out of the water - has been pulled off the table.

It's understood Canterbury believe a change of agent for the young forward means he is leaning towards remaining with the Roosters long-term as he prepares to sign his next deal.

It's well-known that the Roosters are keen on retaining the services of the young forward as they prepare for the likely retirement of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at the end of 2024.

The Bulldogs have been widely criticised for their recruitment strategy heading into 2024, with a failure to address their elephant in the room: forward quality and depth.

But it now appears the club will put its money and resources elsewhere, both internally through the likes of Sam Hughes, who has been tipped by director of football Phil Gould for a breakout year, and on the open market, where few other strong forwards remain if the Bulldogs continue to identify the pack as an area of improvement.