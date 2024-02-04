The 2024 NRL season is still weeks away from kicking off, yet clubs are already looking towards 2025 and beyond with a host of big name NRL talent now officially able to discuss their futures with rival clubs.

We've already seen Addin Fonua Blake pledge his future to the Sharks in 2025 despite a 2024 trial game squad not even yet being named.

Two players now able to negotiate for 2025 come in the form of the May Brothers, Terrell and Taylan.

Terrell May had a super impressive debut season in 2023 with the Roosters, while Taylan played a big part in helping his Panthers to a title in 2022 before injury robbed him of his '23 season.

I have no doubt that both will be in huge demand.

With Terrell May recently making comments that he'd love to play beside his brother(s), there is a very real possibility that they may arrive as a package deal in 2025.

This isn't a certainty but there are a number of clubs who could use both players in a big way.

Below are five clubs I see as potential landing spots for the May brothers in 2025: