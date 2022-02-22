Six players have been charged at the judiciary after the first weekend of NRL Trial matches, with three players set to spend some time on the sideline.

While it was expected, it has been confirmed Tyrell Fuimaono has pleaded guilty to a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge. He was facing seven weeks for his 'hip-drop' tackle on Haze Dunster in the St George Illawarra Dragons trial against the Parramatta Eels if he had have fought the charge and lost.

Fuimaono's tackle meant the worst-case scenario for the Parramatta winger who is set to miss the remainder of the season with an ACL, PCL and MCL injury.

Taking the early guilty plea will allow Fuimaono to only serve five weeks on the sideline, allowing him to return at the same time as another suspended Dragon in Josh McGuire.

Along with the Dragons back rower, Franklin Pele and Braydon Trindall of the Cronulla Sharks earned themselves one and two-match suspensions for a shoulder charge and careless high tackle respectively, with both players accepting their early guilty plea on Tuesday.

The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson has been fined $2700 for a similar tackle to Fuimaono's on Daniel Saifiti of the Newcastle Knights.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs Tallis Duncan copped a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and Dragons back Tautau Moga has been fined $1600 for a Grade 1 careless high tackle.

All suspended players will be allowed to play in this week's trial, with the exception of Fuimaono as his offence is a Grade 3 charge.