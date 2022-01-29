The details around Latrell Mitchell's six-match suspension for a sickening high tackle on Joey Manu in Round 24 of last season have taken another odd turn.

Mitchell managed to serve four games of his six-game ban last season, with the Rabbitohs going all the way to the grand final, however, that leaves two matches outstanding to be served in 2022.

It means the South Sydney star fullback will miss Round 1 and 2 as the Rabbitohs take on the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm in what could be a difficult start to the season. He is then slated to return in Round 3 against arch-rivals the Roosters.

Despite his suspension, it has been revealed by The Daily Telegraph that he will be free to play the Rabbitohs two pre-season trials - the Charity Shield against the St George Illawarra Dragons, and a game in Cairns against the North Queensland Cowboys.

That revelation comes despite Mitchell not being able to play in the NRL All Stars match when an Indigenous team will take on a Maori team on February 12 in Sydney. Even though he won't be able to play in the match, it will won't count as one of his missed matches, meaning he won't return any earlier than Round 3.

Under NRL rules, all suspended players are unable to play in representative matches, while those who have only Grade 1 or 2 charges may play in other trial matches.

Grade 3 charges and above see players rubbed out of trial matches.

The Charity Shield will once again be played in Mudgee against the Dragons, a match the Rabbitohs have won eight of the last nine times. The only break in the streak was a draw in 2015 at Homebush, with the Dragons last win coming back in 2012.