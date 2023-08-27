Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is facing a mammoth six matches on the sideline after being hit with a pair of charges by the NRL's match review committee.

The Roosters prop was sin-binned after he first hit Apisai Koroisau after kicking, and then was involved in a scuffle immediately after.

The MRC has elected to charge both offences, with the tackle on Koroisau drawing a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge, and his involvement in the scuffle drawing a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.

Both offences are punishable by a three-match suspension thanks to Waerea-Hargreaves' horrendous record at the NRL judiciary, where he already had three offences on his rolling 12-month record.

It means the prop faces six matches on the sideline if he takes a pair of early guilty pleas, or risks an extra match per offence if he heads to the judiciary, which he may well do. His season is over unless he can be cleared of both charges.

The striking charge would need to be found not guilty, while the dangerous contact could be downgraded to a fine if he manages to see the offence become a Grade 1 charge.

The other big suspension from Saturday's games is Corey Horsburgh, who will miss three games with an early guilty plea for a Grade 1 shoulder charge on Corey Jensen during the Canberra Raiders' controversial loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

If Horsburgh challenges at the judiciary, he will risk a fourth game.

Jordan Rapana, on the other hand, escapes with another fine for a Grade 1 tripping offence. He was sin-binned for the attempt on Selwyn Cobbo and will pay $3000 with an early guilty plea or risk two matches by heading to the judiciary.

Brisbane Broncos' centre Kotoni Staggs was the other player suspended on a chaotic Saturday, with the centre to miss a single game - Brisbane's Round 27 clash against the Melbourne Storm - for a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge against Jordan Rapana.

Luke Keary (Grade 1 dangerous throw, $2500), and Zac Woolford (Grade 1 crusher tackle, $3000) have also been handed fines by the MRC.