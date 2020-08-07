To say that 2020 has been a crazy year is a huge understatement. Up is down, left is right and night is day.

Luckily though, at least somewhat, the NRL has delivery some sort of reliability. The Storm and Roosters are flying high, band unfortunately the Dogs and Warriors continue to struggle.

For someone who has watched the greatest game of all for 34 years, I’m surprisingly bad when it comes to the punt.

That said, despite 2020s insanity, I’ve found a pattern this year that has worked … To a degree.

Below are the four sides who have “covered the line” in 2020… And one who has failed miserably.

For those not in the game, covering the line means beating a points start given to an opponent (as a betting favourite) or either winning as an underdog, or losing within the points given.

Sharks

As a Sharks fan for over 30+ years, Cronulla have caused me more than a few headaches. Shockingly, despite an 0-3 start to 2020, they’ve been one of the most reliable teams this season when covering the line.

Huge wins over teams such as the Titans, Warriors and traditional bogey side the Sea Eagles has seen then routinely blow away starts given.

As the second highest scoring team in the competition they’ve been good value, however, they do have troubles shutting sides down. They were big losers against the Panthers and narrow wins over supposed easy beats the Dogs and Dragons have affected their ability to cover the line or trouble the top four.

They start as underdogs against the Eels this Sunday in a game that will say a lot about both their title chances and their betting security.

Knights

Newcastle have covered the line on eight occasions in 2020, despite only holding onto a top eight spot due to a draw.

The Knights started the season covering the line on four straight occasions. It took the Storm to break their streak.

A recent dip in form has seen them drop games as a betting favourite. Losses to the Cowboys and Bulldogs have me nervous betting on the Knights, however, a string of injuries have me more confident of where the Knights now sit.

They start as big favourites this weekend against the Tigers, but despite being 8/12 across the line, I honestly don’t know if I’m on them to make it 9/13.

Storm

Good ole reliable Melbourne. The side you can almost set your watch to. Covering the line on right occasions across 12 rounds says it all.

Sans Cam Smith for the next month, the Storm slightly lose their reliability. They should cover the 12.5 start this weekend against the Dogs however they then enter some difficult waters.

The Storm routine is win big over the weaker teams, grind out a win against the heavyweights. If they are giving anything over 5.5 points start, take it.

Betting on the Storm is as close to a sure thing as this ridiculous game offers.

The loss of Smith throws us into almost uncharted territory over the next few weeks but Melbourne will Melbourne.

Click here to join SportsChamps’ NRL Round 13 contest!

Panthers

I’m sure it will surprise no-one to see the table topping mountain men as one of the most consistent when it comes to covering the line.

Pentith sit just behind the above three sides having covered seven times. The fact that Penrith were covering short lines early on certainly help here and their continued good form makes them betting favourables.

Nathan Cleary’s red hot form since returning from suspension has Penrith favourites in every game since round six.

They’ll start favourites until possibly their round 18 game against the Eels but watch how many points they give away. Right now I’m confident they can cover anything under 9.5 points with ease.

Right now Penrith are probably the most reliable team in the competition.

Broncos

The big disappointment of the 2020 season has been the highly fancied Broncos.

Covering the line on only four occasions across 12 games, the Broncos are reliable in that they’re unreliable.

If you’re going to bet on the Broncs, it is best to place money on them losing by plenty.

This despite being the better team against a reserve grade Sharks outfit yet still losing by 10.

A side packed full of talent, all sense suggests a big upset win isn’t far away. That said, recent form suggests very much otherwise.

Put in laymen’s terms, stay away from Bronco’s games for the rest of 2020. Too much talent to be sure big losers but playing almost as though they’ve forgotten how to win.

By the time this is published they may have beaten the Bunnies, or copped a 40 point hammering … Or somewhere in between. Stay away!