After reports emerged claiming the famous family were at odds with the current set-up at the Manly Sea Eagles, Dally M medal winner Tom Trbojevic has gone on the record to show his support of embattled coach Des Hasler and captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

It’s believed the club hierarchy is heavily divided along a number of fault lines, with a meeting scheduled between the club and coach scheduled for later in the week.

But while Trbojevic claimed he had no interest in leaving the Northern Beaches, it appears he also has no interest in a new coach either.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat things because it’s been a disappointing year for us,” Trbojevic told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We wanted to play finals and we underachieved. But a lot of the stuff being said is being over-dramatised. I don’t have any plans of leaving because as far as I’m concerned, Des is still the coach.

“Des is still the best person to get us out of the hole we’ve got ourselves in at the moment.

“I want him to be coach next year and many years after that, and I’m speaking on behalf of a lot of people in our club who feel the same.

“The club has been down this path many times now. Change isn’t always the answer.”

Trbojevic also addressed rumours of a power struggle in the playing ranks, with other agencies suggesting that players want current captain Cherry-Evans to be replaced with Jake Trbojevic.

“People assume in a football team everyone is best mates,” Tom continued.

“There are so many different personalities in a football club, it’s natural for some people to be closer than others. But to suggest there is any personal unrest from my end to anyone is untrue, especially not with (Cherry-Evans).

“We are united in making sure this club is successful. We all want what is best for the club.”