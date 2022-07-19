Hull FC’s recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing down, with the club announcing the impending arrival of NRL utility Will Smith for the remainder of the season.

Smith will join the club with immediate effect. It comes just six weeks after the 30-year-old utility, who can fill a number of positions including the halves, fullback and dummy-half, was released by the Gold Coast Titans on compassionate grounds.

He’s just one of several mid-season recruits secured by coach Josh Hodgson as the club struggles to manage a roster affected by injuries and suspension. He joins on-loan trio Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Eric Longstaff in the arrivals lounge.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to get back to playing footy at a high level and to try and help Hull FC get to the semi-finals,” Smith told club media.

“My priority recently had to be my family, but they understand my desire to get back to playing and have given me their blessing to head to the Super League for the next few months.”

Smith, who played 84 NRL games for Penrith, Parramatta and the Gold Coast, will reunite with former team-mates Manu Ma’u and Kane Evans in the black and white.

“I’ve heard good things about the club and the people. I know Manu and Kane very well, so I’m looking forward to lining up with those guys again and doing my bit for the team.

“It’s a talented group of players, they’ve been doing it tough recently but hopefully I can bring something to the group.”

Smith’s arrival follows comes one day after the club’s announcement that they’d secured the services of young Newcastle playmaker Tex Hoy for 2023 and beyond, despite failing in their attempts to secure an immediate release.