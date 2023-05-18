Super League star and former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone could be set to leave the Leeds Rhinos, linking up with an NRL team in 2024.

The news comes after his partner, Georgia Hale, signed with the Gold Coast Titans NRLW side on a two-year deal beginning this season.

Whilst Hale told the Leeds Rhinos' website that Lisone sees his future with the club, The Mole from Wide World of Sports believes he will follow Hale back to the Titans in 2024.

Citing family reasons for her return, Hale will play her last game with the Rhinos on May 26, before linking up with the Titans on May 29 for the start of pre-season.

"I think sometimes you need to look at the bigger picture of life in general and to get to back near family and home comforts it just happens that the NRLW is the pull to get there, but I will be back at Leeds," Hale said on the Leeds Rhinos' website.

"My partner Sam Lisone is here and sees his future at the club and I am so in support of that. I really want to return and keep building my personal relationship with the club, but it's just a personal endeavour that I really do want to chase in Australia."

While Hale admitted Lisone will stay at Leeds, The Mole from Wide World of Sports contradicted this statement.

"Lisone has also reaffirmed his commitment to Leeds – but down the track, after six months apart from his beloved, don't be surprised if the landscape changes," Moley wrote.

A former Samoan international forward, Lisone appeared 85 times for the Warriors between 2015-19 before moving to the Titans for the next three seasons, playing 48 games.

If he is to join the Titans in 2024, it will add extra strike power to their stacked forward line, including Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita.