Storm coach Craig Bellamy has publicly declared he is unlikely to continue coaching once his current contract with Melbourne expires.

There has been recent speculation that Bellamy would continue coaching when his contract with the Storm is up at the end 2021, with the super coach distancing himself from links to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Appearing on Channel 9’s 100% Footy, Bellamy was asked if he saw himself coaching past 2021.

“Not really to be quite honest,” Bellamy said.

“I know I’ve said it before and I have gone on, but I’ll be 62 by the end of the year. So, I think if I see out this contract, that might be it for me.”

However, the 60-year-old did say he would be open to a consulting or part-time role in the future.

“I’d still like to be involved in the game in some way, but certainly only in a part-time basis or whatever, I’m not quite sure what that would be,” he said.

“But I think this time next year I’ll be getting close to the end.”