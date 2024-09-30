Joseph Suaalii, a former Sydney Rooster, signed a contract earlier this year to switch codes to rugby union and will join the Waratahs in 2025.

Suaalii has now wrapped up his rugby league campaign following an unfortunate preliminary finals loss to Melbourne last Friday.

In March, it was confirmed that the 21-year-old signed a $5 million deal over three years with the NSW Waratahs.

The recent Rugby Championship campaign ended disappointingly for the Wallabies, who managed to win only one of six matches.

The next competition to finish the year is the Spring Tour, where the Wallabies will face England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. Suaalii seemed to get ahead of himself when speaking to reporters earlier this month about the tour and role within the team.

“I am honestly not sure (if I will play), but I am going on that Spring Tour at the end of the year,” Suaalii said to Fox Sports.

“There is no Super Rugby (left this year). I know once I finish here (with the Roosters) I will be straight into it.”

The Wallabies may be a struggling side, but they are slowly improving, and the potential addition of former Roosters centre Suaalii could help break their current losing patterns.

Coach Joe Schmidt acknowledged uncertainty about Suaalii's readiness to step up for the Wallabies.

“Yeah, I was interested that Joseph mentioned that,” Schmidt said of the Spring Tour to Fox Sports.

“I haven't spoken to him directly yet because I wanted to leave him to play for the Roosters.

“Obviously they played last night and were knocked out by the Melbourne Storm.

“We've just got to wait for the powers that be to deem that he's available to us and then, you know, post that, he'll be a guy that we'll have a conversation with for sure.”

Once confirmed, Suaalii's ability to play could make him a valuable addition to the touring party, helping his transition into rugby union—something he previously excelled at while at The Kings School, Parramatta.

Schmidt is eager about the possibility of having him join the squad, especially after Suaalii's strong performance and impressive year with the Roosters, along with his selection to play for the Blues in this year's State of Origin.

“He's a good athlete and a good player and he kicks well, goal kicks.”

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson also expressed strong support for the idea of Suaalii joining the side for their upcoming campaign.

“It's super exciting, obviously,” Wilson said. “Since he signed, I've probably watched him a bit more than I did before.

“And, yeah, he's a terrific footballer and I think adds a lot of value to Australian rugby.