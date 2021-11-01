The Raiders are looking to significantly reduce their list of off-contract players as the NRL transfer market opened a new window on Monday.
More than 150 players are now permitted to discuss their futures with rival clubs for 2023, with the Dolphins' addition also set to add further frenzy to the next 12 months of player movement.
The Raiders will likely be a quieter club when it comes to retention signings, with trio Ryan Sutton, Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh Canberra's only intended priority signings.
The Raiders are unlikely to see veteran hooker Josh Hodgson sign past the end of next year, with a move to the Tigers a more feasible option for 2022, while Matt Frawley's future is yet to be confirmed by the club, however a new deal for next year has been touted.
Star half Jack Wighton currently holds an option in his favour for 2023, while incoming forward Adam Elliott will need to impress at the nation's capital for the Raiders to contemplate an extension.
With November now here, the current area for Canberra to place their attention is with their aforementioned trio of forwards, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart telling The Canberra Times that Sutton, Harawira-Naera and Horsburgh remain key signings for the future.
"They're well and truly in the plans of the future of this club," Stuart said.
Sutton played 22 of the trio's combined 45 games this year, with Harawira-Naera and Horsburgh both receiving suspensions following separate drinking driving incidents and the latter also going on loan to the Bulldogs for a two-game spell.
All three players shape as key figures for Stuart for 2022 and beyond as the Green Machine continues to reshape their forward pack.
The Raiders have enjoyed a stunning year of re-signings in 2021, with Elijah Anderson (2022), Emre Guler (2023), Sebastian Kris (2024), Trey Mooney (2024), Jordan Rapana (2023), Xavier Savage (2023), Brad Schneider (2023), Harley Smith-Shields (2023), Matthew Timoko (2024), Semi Valemei (2024), Elliott Whitehead (2024) and Hudson Young (2024) all having inked new deals this season alone.
The departures of Ryan James, Dunamis Lui, Siliva Havili and Iosia Soliola have opened a number of voids in the Raiders' attacking pecking order, with the club now looking to bounce back from their 10th placed finish in 2021.
Canberra have confirmed the signings of Titans playmaker Jamal Fogarty and Cowboys prop Peter Hola for next year, with a formal announcement on Elliott pending.