The Raiders are looking to significantly reduce their list of off-contract players as the NRL transfer market opened a new window on Monday.

More than 150 players are now permitted to discuss their futures with rival clubs for 2023, with the Dolphins' addition also set to add further frenzy to the next 12 months of player movement.

The Raiders will likely be a quieter club when it comes to retention signings, with trio Ryan Sutton, Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh Canberra's only intended priority signings.

The Raiders are unlikely to see veteran hooker Josh Hodgson sign past the end of next year, with a move to the Tigers a more feasible option for 2022, while Matt Frawley's future is yet to be confirmed by the club, however a new deal for next year has been touted.

Star half Jack Wighton currently holds an option in his favour for 2023, while incoming forward Adam Elliott will need to impress at the nation's capital for the Raiders to contemplate an extension.

With November now here, the current area for Canberra to place their attention is with their aforementioned trio of forwards, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart telling The Canberra Times that Sutton, Harawira-Naera and Horsburgh remain key signings for the future.