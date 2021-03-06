The NRL has handed down breach notices for Raiders duo Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh after the pair were charged with drink driving following separate incidents over the Christmas and New Year period, per Raiders.com.au.

Harawira-Naera is set to miss Canberra’s opening two matches of the season and has been fined $10,000 after recording a mid-range blood alcohol reading.

The 25-year-old has noted he will plead guilty to the charge when he faces court later this month.

Horsburgh has been hit with a one-game ban and a $5,000 fine after recording a low-range blood alcohol reading, with the fine suspended for the next 12 months.

The Raiders lock pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving when he faced an ACT Magistrates Court on February 23.

The pair will both undergo education programs as part of their breach notices.

Canberra are set to face the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks in their opening two rounds of the season.