The Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys will both lost forwards to suspension after Saturday evening's one-way traffic Battle of Brisbane.

The big news is the looming suspension for veteran Dolphins' second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Sin binned early in the game for an offence against Brisbane halfback Adam Reynolds, Kaufusi has now been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee.

His judiciary record means the Queensland State of Origin second-rower is facing two matches with an early guilty plea, and would risk a third by heading to the NRL judiciary.

The charge - with an early guilty plea - would mean he will miss what is now likely a knockout game come early against the Newcastle Knights in Round 27, as well as any finals match in Week 1. If he was to lose a third match, it would be this year's semi-final if the Dolphins go that far, or carry over into Round 1 next year with Kaufusi unlikely to be selected for any off-season representative matches.

While the Broncos are now all but out of finals contention after Saturday's loss, they will need to find a replacement for Xavier Willison for their Round 27 clash against the Melbourne Storm.

That comes after he was hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle which will see him cop a match with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he fights and loses.

Out of the same game, Dolphins' forward Connelly Lemuelu will face a $750 fine ($or $1000 if he fighs and loses) for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, while Brisbane stand in fullback Tristan Sailor will face a $1000 fine (or $1500 if he fights and loses) for a Grade 1 careless high tackle.

Three players were also charged out of Saturday's late game as the New Zealand Warriors snatched a late win over the Cronulla Sharks.

Warriors' back Ali Leiataua and Sharks' centre Kayal Iro both face either $1000 or $1500 for careless high tackles, while a three-year incident-free record means Sharks' forward Jack Williams will only face either $750 or $1000 for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.

There were no charges handed out by the MRC from the day's early game as the St George Illawarra Dragons ran on five tries in the last ten minutes to almost mow down the Parramatta Eels in a record-breaking game.

All players charged have until midday (AEST) to determine whether they will front the judiciary or accept early guilty pleas.