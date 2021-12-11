New Zeland Warriors loanee Jesse Arthars has looked to Storm playmaker Harry Grant for advice ahead of his 12-month spell with the Auckland club.

Arthars signed a one-year loan deal with the Warriors last week, looking to gain greater exposure under senior coach Nathan Brown.

The 23-year-old was limited in representing the Broncos this year, featuring at the NRL level on just 11 occasions and commonly playing through the centres under Kevin Walters.

The loan move is set to see Arthars' development buoyed with the Warriors, while the Broncos continue their planning for the future at Red Hill.

Arthars signed a new two-year deal with the Broncos in August, however finds himself representing a rival club just four months later.

After being approached by the Warriors, the former Titan looked to weigh up his options for the next 12 months, even approaching Grant before signing with his fifth NRL club.

Grant was involved in the first-ever loan deal in the league's history, trading places with Wests Tigers centre Paul Momirvoski, who linked up with the Storm for the 2020 season in a swap deal.

Knowing the journey Grant has taken in emerging as an Origin-calibre rake, Arthars looked to pick the mind of the Storm star.

“I just wanted to see how it was; going to a new club and obviously transferring back,” Arthars told NRL.com.

“He was all for it and obviously the ball was in my court to choose this decision, but it was always good to get some outside opinions on it so it was really good to speak to Harry.

“Harry had an awesome year at the Tigers so I will be training hard and working hard to try and do something similar.”

Grant returned to the Storm after claiming Rookie of the Year honours in his sole season at Concord, while also having been a key part in Queensland's stunning upset Origin series win at the end of last year.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2021 campaign in his return to Victoria, now shaping as a central piece in Melbourne's future.

Arthars will be hoping to see a similar transition in his own game by the time he returns to Brisbane, who will be eyeing finals football come 2023.

“In my case it is really beneficial for myself, the Warriors and the Broncos so it is a win-win there," Arthars added.

“Hopefully I can get a bit more experience and be a better player for it when I go back to Brisbane.”