Brisbane centre Jesse Arthars has joined the Warriors on a loan deal for the 2022 season.

The Broncos confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old will link up with the Auckland-based club for the entirety of next season in a move that is set to aid both clubs.

The one-year spell with the Warriors will see Arthars return to Red Hill in 12 months time ahead of the final year of his current contract with the Broncos.

Arthars will add much-needed depth to Nathan Brown's outside backs stocks for next season.

Listed as a fullback, the loanee's services are likely to be used wider on the field given the pecking order of Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zalezniak and Rocco Berry fighting for the No.1 jersey.

Across Arthars' 11 matches in 2021, he started in the centres on nine occasions and from the interchange twice.

Arthars has played 17 games for Brisbane since switching from Queensland rivals Gold Coast at the end of the 2019 season.

The New Zealand-born speedster has made a total of 29 appearances at NRL level, scoring eight tries and assisting a further four.