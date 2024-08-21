The business end of the season has arrived!

Three weeks remain, with a host of questions still yet to be answered.

The Minor Premiership looks as though it will head to Melbourne, but from there, it is anybody's guess.

With a massive Round 24 of action behind us, we look at where your team landed on this week's Power Rankings:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 2)

The Storm took a massive step toward yet another Minor Premiership in defeating the Panthers on Thursday night.

Jahrome Hughes should be the favourite to capture the Dally M medal. Eliesa Katoa is arguably the form second rower of the competition.

A win over the Dolphins all but secures the shield, although Craig Bellamy has already said he will rest players. They have higher honours in their sights,

2. Penrith Panthers (1)

Penrith more than played their part in Thursday night's top of the table clash. They fell short, and lost Nathan Cleary in the process.

Isaah Yeo put in yet another magnificent shift on the night. Youngster Casey McLean looks right at home in the top grade.

Penrith can keep their faint Minor Premiership hopes aside by defeating the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters returned from their bye week to tear the poor Eels to shreds.

Dominic Young crossed for a hatty while his wing partner Daniel Tupou bagged a double. James Tedesco is breathing fire right now, although he should have passed to Luke Keary.

The Titans season ended two weeks ago and I can't see them slowing down the rampant Chooks.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs officially locked in Finals footy with their win over the Dolphins in Bundaberg.

Jacob Kiraz is a monster right now and crossed for another double and ran for just short of 300 metres. That Burton and Sexton halves partnership is firing.

A tough trip across the Tasman awaits. The Dogs are the form side right now but Shaun Johnson's final home game is not the ideal situation.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks followed up their best performance of the season with an absolute bludger ... yet they banked the points.

Dan Atkinson will gain the headlines after a brilliant conversion and field goal, but Jesse Ramien and Briton Nikora were both enormous.

A win over local rivals the Dragons takes them a step close to a top four finish. A loss could see them brought into a dog fight.

6. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

Jake Clifford's return to the top grade sparked a brilliant Cowboys win over a hopeless Raiders outfit.

The 42-4 win was every bit as dominant as the score-line suggested. The aforementioned Clifford may have put in the performance of the weekend.

A bye this weekend looks perfectly timed. I dare say it gives Todd Peyton time to have a tough conversation with Chad Townsend.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly overcame a spirited Warriors team, in horror weather conditions, to all but lock in their return to Finals.

The Sea Eagles big guns in Trbojevic and Cherry-Evans did most of the damage but everyone within this squad is doing their part to perfection.

Manly should lock in their Finals appearance tomorrow night when they play the Tigers.

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (8)

The Dragons now have their Finals hopes in their own hands following a brilliant win over the Titans in the Gong.

They overcame a horror start, that saw the Titans score in the opening minute, to run in six tries to three. Special shoutout to Toby Couchman who looks a real prospect!

A local derby clash with the Sharks awaits. A win puts one foot in the Finals. A loss has them looking back over their shoulder again.

9. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins hopes for a maiden Finals appearance suffered an almighty blow on Saturday afternoon in losing to the Bulldogs.

Trailing 16-10 at half time, this was game on. Unfortunately they wouldn't trouble the scorers in the second half.

They face a must win game this weekend. Unfortunately they play the Storm, in Melbourne,

10. Brisbane Broncos (11)

Brisbane's season was kept alive, ever so slightly, due to results falling their way.

The two competitions points via the bye have them within striking distance, but they do still need the Dragons and Dolphins to mess up.

They simply have to beat the Eels on Friday night, or their bali trip will be confirmed.

11. Gold Coast Titans (9)

The Titans recent good run looks to have really come to an end.

They were outplayed in the Gong by the Dragons, and any hopes of a realistic Finals charge were put to bed.

A worst case scenario game looms on Sunday as they take on the red hot Roosters.

12. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle saw their season end as Daniel Akinson slotted a Golden Point field goal on Sunday afternoon.

The Knights were brave in their loss to the Sharks, but Dane Gagai's mistimed pass will haunt them for many weeks to come.

Saturday night's clash with the Bunnies should see them keep their mathematical Finals hopes alive.

13. Canberra Raiders (13)

Canberra's season has been gone for quite a while but officially ended at the hands of the rampant Cowboys this past weekend.

The 42-4 loss in Townsville was a bad as it reads.

I don't put much faith in the former Green Machine to do the job against Penrith on Saturday.

14. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors 2024, a season that promised to much, ended at Brookvale Oval, in defeat.

There were a few highlights in the 24-10 loss, but they will count for nothing in reality.

The Warriors can still have a huge say in the Finals make up as their home ground becomes Shaun Johnson stadium against the Bulldogs.

15. Wests Tigers (17)

The Tigers recorded a stunning win over the Bunnies on Saturday night to keep their hopes of avoiding another wooden spoon alive.

Lachlan Galvin just continues to go from strength to strength. I am so excited to see what he and Luai can produce.

A tough game against Manly awaits before a bye and then the season's most anticipated clash bekons against the Eels.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

The Bunnies thought they had stolen an unlikely win over the Tigers on Saturday, only for the final pass to be ruled forward ... correctly.

For Souths to be in a position where they needed back to back tries within a few minutes, really sums up how their season has gone.

They host Newcastle on Saturday night, but Souths fans are already looking toward next year.

17. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels followed up their incredible performance against the Panthers with an absolute stinker against the Roosters.

I don't know what this club would do without Clint Gutherson. He is the heart and soul of the club.

Friday night's clash with the Broncos can ensure they don't finish last. What a horror thing to type for a club who had genuine top four hopes.