The Melbourne Storm are reportedly readying themselves to offer Harry Grant a rich, long-term deal.

While the rake is still yet to commit to the southern franchise beyond the end of the 2022 season, the former Tigers loanee holds a contractual option to stay on with the Storm for 2023.

Still, recent reports suggest that the 24-year-old is still assessing his playing options due to an unsettled playing role.

Although the situation remains simmering, Andrew Webster of The Sydney Morning Herald told SEN that the Craig Bellemy-led side are more than "confident" of keeping the Queenslander long-term.

“There was strong mail over the last couple of weeks that Harry Grant was all but going from the Melbourne Storm after this year,” Webster stated on Thursday.

“They have a mutual clause either way [for 2023], there’s some speculation that the Storm have already taken up that clause and that Harry Grant will be staying there in ’23.

“There seems to be some dispute whether that’s the case or not, but Melbourne are confident, I know that.”

Webster also believed that in the same vein as the reported contract extension bound for Cameron Munster, Melbourne's hierarchy are likely to offer the Origin hooker a hefty deal following 2023.

“They think they’ll get Harry Grant for next season [2024], then they’ll probably throw a big wad of cash at him beyond that,” the scribe added.

Grant is set to start his latest season with the Storm a week after his teammates following his ban for a crusher tackle on Penrith's Dylan Edwards during the Storm's preliminary final loss in 2021.