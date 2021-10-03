Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant is reportedly becoming unsettled over his playing role at the club.

While he has publically put on a front suggesting he would be more than happy to continue playing from the bench if it meant Brandon Smith was to stay at the club, The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield is reporting he is less than happy.

Grant battled with injury throughout the 2021 season, but the Queensland representative rake was stuck behind Smith through the back end of the season.

Coming off the bench, Smith would start the game, before Grant would enter the game after around 25 minutes, playing the remainder at hooker as Smith switched to lock.

But it would be only natural for a player of Grant's calibre to want to start, despite public comments suggesting otherwise.

“I think everyone wants to start but I think for me it’s just whatever’s best for the team and for myself it’s probably playing off the bench,” Grant told Channel Nine a few weeks ago.

“I love him. He’s so good for our side and our squad and I’m just telling him to hurry up and sign. Everyone wants him to stay.”

It's understood the problem was likely to work itself out with a fulltime move to lock for Smith in 2022 following Dale Finucane's well-publicised move to the Cronulla Sharks.

However, the Storm also have middle forwards Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica on their bench, with both players vying for a starting role.

That will only complicate the feelings of Grant, who has two years to run on his contract in Melbourne.