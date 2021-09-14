The Melbourne Storm dummy half situation has been the topic of hot debate this season, with both Harry Grant and Brandon Smith among the best players in the competition.

Two starting-calibre - and representative at that - players has been something of a headache for coach Craig Bellamy.

Smith is off-contract at the end of 2022 and openly admits he hasn't made his kind up about where he is likely to end up, or whether he will stay at Melbourne, despite his love for the club.

The New Zealand-born rake has a well-known desire to be a starting hooker, and it's a role he has proven he can play time and time again this year as he and Grant have taken over from legend Cameron Smith.

Smith reportedly has a number of options on the table, with most clubs in the NRL showing interest, although it appears the Bulldogs, Titans and Roosters are at the head of the queue.

In an interview with Channel 9 though, Grant said he'd be happy to continue playing from the bench if it kept Smith at the club.

“I think everyone wants to start but I think for me it’s just whatever’s best for the team and for myself it’s probably playing off the bench,” Grant said.

“I love him. He’s so good for our side and our squad and I’m just telling him to hurry up and sign. Everyone wants him to stay.”

Smith told Channel 9 that he has no idea about where he will end up.

“I still have no idea,” Smith said.

“Obviously my preferred position is hooker and the way this club is run. It’d be hard for me to turn away from this.

“I sort of owe them. You don’t owe anyone in footy. But they really changed my life, this club, and it’d be hard to turn away.

“I don’t really have a clear vision on what I want to do.”

The Storm's bench with Grant playing on it has been dubbed one of the best ever, with Grant himself a Queensland representative option.

Smith is off-contract in Melbourne at the end of 2022 and will likely demand a big upgrade to stay at the club, while Grant is also off-contract at the end of 2022.