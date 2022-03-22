The Melbourne Storm have revealed that Harry Grant will miss the club's Round 3 clash on Saturday evening with the Parramatta Eels after testing positive to COVID.

Grant was named at hooker in the Storm's team to play the Eels after his test results were not returned before the NRL's deadline for teams to be named on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a club statement, Grant failed a rapid antigen test this morning ahead of training before being sent for a PCR test which was returned positive.

He will now isolate for a minimum of seven days, ruling him out of Saturday's match.

"After failing a rapid antigen test before entering Storm headquarters this morning, Grant was sent for a PCR test and put in isolation," the statement read.

"His positive result was returned after the deadline passed for the lodgement of this week’s team with the NRL.

"He did not take part in this morning’s training session and will have to isolate for the next seven days.

"Grant’s replacement in the squad of 24 will be named later in the week."

The Storm are now facing a shortage at dummy half, with Brandon Smith also unlikely to be fit.

The New Zealand international hooker is recovering from a fractured hand and is unlikely to suit up this week, although was named in the reserves on Tuesday afternoon, likely giving him every chance to play with Grant missing.

If Smith fails to pass fitness on his hand by Saturday evening, then it's tipped Tyran Wishart will be elevated from the bench to play at hooker, with Jayden Nikorima likely to come in off the reserves list and play from the interchange.