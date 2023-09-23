Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Josh King have both been slapped with charges from the NRL's match review committee after the Melbourne Storm were thumped by the Penrith Panthers in Friday night's first preliminary final.

The duo will both pay fines and will be available for Round 1 next season under the NRL's judiciary code, which sees the finals treated differently to the regular season.

Asofa-Solomona, who has had a horror run when it comes to judiciary record, avoided a charge for a late shot on Nathan Cleary early in the game.

The New Zealand forward was charged for an offence later in the game though, with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge handed down for a tackle on Isaah Yeo.

Treated as a first offence as the finals run separately to the regular season when it comes to players' judiciary records, Asofa-Solomona will pay just $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Josh King was charged for an offence just after Asofa-Solomona's which saw him placed on report after he drew blood with a dangerous high shot on Nathan Cleary.

Despite the tackle not being penalised immediately, the decision to place King on report afterwards was an obvious one, with clear contact made to Cleary's head.

He has been charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle that will see him pay $750 with an early guilty plea thanks to a three-year incident-free 25 per cent discount. If he fights at the judiciary and loses, his fine will be increased to $1000.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine whether they will head to the judiciary or accept early guilty pleas.