Melbourne captain Cameron Smith is set to announce his retirement come the end of the season as the Storm prepare for their preliminary final against Canberra next week.

Reports from The Courier Mail suggest that members within the club are preparing for their skipper to announce his farewell from the game after 19 years in the system.

Smith could reach game 430 if he is to lead his side to the grand final on October 25, where he will be hoping to end his career on the ultimate high.

While Smith is beloved to be leaning toward hanging up the boots, league legend Mark Carroll has called for the Storm great to play on in 2021, but not with Melbourne.

“He’s one of my favourite players, the way he controls the game… I think he’s a fantastic human and I think we need to make him play on for another year,” Carroll told NRL Tonight.

“I’d love to see him go to the Broncos.”

The 37-year-old will face Canberra next Friday at Suncorp Stadium, the same ground where he made his debut with Melbourne in 2002.

Smith holds the NRL’s all-time games record and point scoring record, two feats that may never be passed.

If the veteran is to depart, it will lift some weight off Melbourne’s shoulders, with young gun duo Brandon Smith and Harry Grant likely to remain in Victoria if their captain is to call time on his career or move elsewhere.