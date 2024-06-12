A rare non-Origin-depleted (ish, let me have this) round delivered in a big way. We saw a points bonanza, a monster upset and the return to form of two title heavies ... and that was just on Saturday.

Monday's King's Birthday clash produced an all time occasion and result, rounding out a brilliant weekend overall.

Results have seen the top few teams here hold onto their spots but the middle and lower end of the Power Rankings have been shaken up in a big way.

Where did your land follow a wonderful Round 14 of action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith bounced back from last week's shock loss to record a classy victory over Manly. The 32-22 win reaffirms their spot as the team to beat, yet again.

Brian To'o crossed for a first half hattrick while Sunia Turuva crossed for two tries also. Young Jack Cole is really looking the goods in the six jersey.

The Panthers travel to Newcastle to play a Knights side desperate for a win. They'll start super short-priced favourites.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

Despite conceding two late tries, the Storm were always comfortable during Sunday afternoon's 36-28 win over Newcastle.

Nick Meaney continued his brilliant season with two tries while Tyran Wishart, who also crossed for a double, has played well beyond expectations.

The competition leaders head across the Tasman for a clash with the Warriors that shapes as the game of the round.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters largely enjoyed the bye weekend, although I'm sure they could have done it without the distraction created by Brandon Smith's missing a team review.

This side is chock full of quality and should be pushing for the title in a few months time.

A short trip to Parramatta awaits. This is the kind of game they'll be expecting to win.

4. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks bounced back from a two game slide to upset the Broncos in Brisbane. Sans Nicho Hynes no less.

Cronulla's back five all stood up and were massively supported by the Royce Hunt inspired forward pack. They dominated the likes of Carrigan and Haas.

A home game against the Dolphins presents a chance to put together back to back wins and resign the most recent home game, a loss to Penrith, to distant memory.

5. Brisbane Broncos (5)

The Broncos would have been confident of repelling the Sharks on Saturday night yet walk away licking their wounds.

Reece Walsh's absence was felt as young Sailor had a night to forget. Kotoni Staggs set his Origin hopes back in losing his one on one battle with rookie Kyle Iro.

A potentially tricky trip to Sydney against the resurgent Rabbits awaits them. Brisbane will want to bounce back before getting dragged into a battle at the bottom end of the eight.

6. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins had a week off to digest their upset loss to the Raiders the week prior.

Wayne Bennett will be hoping it was a blip and that they can return to winning ways in the battle of the Phins/Fins on Thursday night.

7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (8)

What a win! What an occasion! The King's Birthday win over the Eels may have been the Dogs best in literal years. Probably recency bias but I stand by it.

Stephen Crichton and Blake Wilson both crossed for doubles while Conor Tracey was best on ground. The Dogs forwards also aimed up in a huge way.

The Dogs have a bye this weekend which could see them rise as high as fourth if results go their way. Incredible!

8. Canberra Raiders (10)

Canberra move up here based on results around them. They're defying a lot of critics, myself included.

A home game on Friday night against the Cowboys presents a very winnable game and a chance to continue their brilliant season.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly continued their up and down season with an up and down season, and ultimately a loss, in Penrith.

Tommy Talau crossed for four tries but a rare off day from the kicking tee from Reuben Garrick meant this game didn't get the grandstand finish it deserved.

Manly host the Dragons on Sunday afternoon in a contest they'll be confident of winning.

Embed from Getty Images

10. New Zealand Warriors (13)

The Warriors have roared back into contention on the back of some Te Marie Martin brilliance.

He's been far from alone though, with Tohu Harris, CNK and Addin Fonua Blake all returning brilliantly.

A mouth watering Saturday blockbuster against the Storm awaits. This will show what this Warriors side is really about.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

How about that second half from the Dragons!? 44 unanswered points in the Gong put the poor, old Tigers to the sword.

Lomax, Hunt, Leilua, Suli. All names I could hear an argument for if you're looking for a best on ground but Lomax and Hunt were in another world on the night.

The Dragons play Manly on Sunday afternoon. A win could see them end the weekend in the top eight. The turnaround for the Red V in 2024 has been amazing.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The up and down Cowboys sure endured a huge down on Saturday evening in losing 42-12 to the visiting Warriors.

There was nothing to write home about here, positively, for the home side. Braidon Burns continued his good run in Supercoach ...

A trip to Canberra stands between them and a much needed bye. This is a super important two points or else they face losing track of the top eight pack.

13. Newcastle Knights (11)

Newcastle had their moments but were ultimately outclassed by the Storm in Melbourne.

Youngster Fletcher Sharpe crossed for a try, which helped ensure his debut was a good one. He is a real talent and should be a priority now that David Armstrong looks to be heading to England.

Newcastle need a win this weekend. The positive is they're playing back at home. The negative? They're hosting the Panthers.

14. Parramatta Eels (12)

What, for long periods, looked like being a positive afternoon for Parra fans soon turned into a horror show as the Eels lost late to the Dogs.

Parra looked a million dollars against the Sharks last week but Moses, Gutho and co. failed to put away a Bulldogs side that were even reduced to 12 men for ten minutes in the second stanza.

Moses needs to put his Origin hopes aside and lead his club side to a win over the Roosters this weekend.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

Is that the sound of the Bunnies hopping back into form? I think it may be. They walked the Titans to the tune of 46 points to 12, with ease!

Latrell Mitchell looks back to his destructive best while the Walker/Wighton halves combo bore fruit right off the bat.

They face a much bigger challenge on Friday night when they host the Broncos. This game could legit shape the rest of the season for Souths.

16. Gold Coast Titans (15)

Despite a few random false starts, the Titans have fallen back into a world of hurt. Their home loss to the Bunnies this weekend was embarrassing.

David Fifita seemed to fire up once called out, and did score late, but it was far too little far too late. He was far from the only player who was below par.

If they don't beat the Tigers this weekend, it's season over ... if it's not already.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

An encouraging start to 2024 has been consigned to the rear vision mirror as the Tigers sit a comfortable 17th once again.

Their first half against the Dragons was super exciting. The less said about their second-half "effort", the better.

If they don't beat the Titans at Leichhardt this Saturday, I don't know where the next win comes from.