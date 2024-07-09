The NRL has confirmed that Ashley Klein will remain as the referee for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Despite some suggestions Klein has struggled with his performances through the first two games of this year's series, he will retain the whistle for the decider.

He will once again be joined by Chris Sutton and David Munro on the sidelines, while Grant Atkins will serve his second straight game in the bunker, having taken over from Liam Kennedy for the New South Wales Blues' big win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the series alive.

Adam Gee, who refereed the grand final last year, has been dumped as the standby official after serving the role for Game 2, with Gerard Sutton returning as Klein's back-up, while Phil Henderson will head to Suncorp Stadium as the standby touch judge, taking over from Drew Oultram.

State of Origin 3 match official appointments

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Phil Henderson