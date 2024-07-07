Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has confirmed a number of changes to his side for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Despite the changes, the biggest - and potentially most baffling - call from Slater is the absence of David Fifita yet again.

Calls have been loud for the star Gold Coast Titans' forward to join the team for Game 3 after missing both Game 1 and 2 of this year's series, with Slater refusing to pick him.

The Maroons were bullied in Game 2 of the series as the Blues romped to a big victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but despite that, he has been overlooked once again.

Instead, Jaydn Su'A has been dropped from the second-row, with Kurt Capewell moving from the bench to the starting side.

Felise Kaufusi also keeps his spot on the interchange bench after coming into the side for J'maine Hopgood ahead of Game 2, with the Eels' forward still missing due to a back injury.

Kalyn Ponga is the new face on the interchange bench to play a utility role.

Queensland's other two changes both come in the backline, with forced moves for Slater being created by injuries to wingers Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi.

Selwyn Cobbo, who played Game 1 of this year's series off the interchange bench, returns on one wing, while Dane Gagai, who serves as 18th man for Game 2, is the other new face as he gets set to relaunch his State of Origin career.

Trent Loiero, Brendan Piakura and Reed Mahoney are the three reserves.

Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

QLD Maroons team for State of Origin Game 3

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

3. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

5. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

9. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

10. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

11. Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Interchange

14. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

15. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

16. Felise Kaufusi (The Dolphins)

17. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Reserves

18. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

19. Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos)

20. Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs)