Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series is here, with the Queensland Maroons looking to flip the script after a horrid outing last time against the New South Wales Blues and lift their third straight Origin shield.

The Blues might have all the momentum heading into the decider after their performance in Melbourne, but does that mean they enter as favourites.

We tell you what the money says ahead of the decider with everything you need to know if you're looking to have a punt on one of the biggest games of the year.

Winner

Despite being blown out of the water in Game 2, the Maroons do come into Game 3 as the favourites. As it stands, they pay $1.80 to take the win, while the Blues are sitting at $2.

Same game multi

How about a same game multi for Origin 2?

- Over 41.5 points

- New South Wales + 6.5 points

- Brian To'o anytime try-scorer

- Harry Grant anytime try-scorer

The multi pays $22.36 through PointsBet.

First and anytime try-scorers

Despite being viewed as the outsiders to take out the decider, the Blues lead the try-scoring market, with Brian To'o and Zac Lomax both sitting at $9.50 to score first.

Selwyn Cobhbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow lead the way for the Maroons at $10.

All four come in at under $2.20 for the any-time try-scorer market, with Reece Walsh, Dylan Edwards and Stephen Crichton also all under $3.

Value optipons to score anytime include Jeremiah Nanai ($3.40), Angus Crichton ($3.70), Kalyn Ponga ($4), Liam Martin ($4.30), Connor Watson ($7) and Reuben Cotter ($8).

The line

Punters are expecting a tight match, with the $1.90 line set at 1.5 points either way, Queensland on the negative side to cover, and the Blues on the positive side giving away the start.

Total points

The over and under total points is set at 41.5. Punters are expecting plenty of points to be scored, with over paying $1.85, and the under at $1.95.

Player of the match

Maybe there should be no surprise, but Reece Walsh comes into Game 3 as the favourite to be named man of the match.

At the time of writing, he is paying $7.50, with Dylan Edwards the best for New South Wales at $8.50. Mitchell Moses and Daly Cherry-Evans are next at $9 and $9.50 respectively.

Further afield, Patrick Carrigan ($13) and Payne Haas ($17) are each state's shortest priced forwards, while Angus Crichton ($19), Jarome Luai ($21), Ben Hunt ($26) and Stephen Crichton ($29) could represent some value.

