Two straight series losses are threatening to become three for the NSW Blues, who must win Game 2 of this year's State of Origin series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against the Queensland Maroons.

But does the money say they stand a chance?

Here is everything you need to know heading into Game 2 if you're looking to have a punt.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 6:30pm (AEST), Tuesday, June 25.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Winner

Despite falling short with 12 men on the paddock for most of Game 1, and having lost the last two series on the trot, the Blues come into Game 2 as favourites.

They currently sit at $1.80, while the Maroons are only narrow outsiders at $2.

First and anytime try-scorers

It's little surprise the try-scorer markets are dominated by the outside backs, with both Blues wingers - Brian To'o and Zac Lomax, as well as Queensland winger Xavier Coates - the equal favourites to cross for the first try at $10.

Murray Taulagi comes next at $11, while returning Origin star Latrell Mitchell is paying $12 alongside Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

In the anytime market, all of those same players are at the top, while Stephen Crichton is also inside $3.

Ben Hunt, who scored a double in Game 1, is paying $5.50, while leading forward try-scorer Jeremiah Nanai is paying $3.70. Other potential smokeys for a try anytime include Tom Dearden ($4.75), Mitchell Moses ($5), Jarome Luai ($5.50), Harry Grant ($5.50) and Cameron Murray ($7.50).

» Click here to view the team lists for Game 2

The line

The line, as it was for the series opener, is set extremely narrowly at just a point and a half, with the Blues on the negative side of that. Both sides are $1.90 to cover the generic line.

You can however pick your own line with virtually all options available. The Blues are paying $5.50 to cover a negative 5.5-point start or $3.20 to cover 11.5 points, while the Maroons are paying $2.60 or $3.90 for the same lines.

You can check out all line odds on PointsBet.

» State of Origin news hub

Total points

The over and under for total points in the game is set a fraction higher than it was in Game 2, with Origin series often becoming more free-flowing in the second contest.

The under 38.5 points is still the favourite however at $1.80, while you can get $2 odds for more than 38.5 points to be scored.

Player of the match

Daly Cherry-Evans was man of the match in Game 1, but comes into Game 2 as the equal second favourite to take out the same honour at $8.50.

Reece Walsh ($7) is the favourite, while New South Wales debutant fullback Dylan Edwards is equal with Cherry-Evans.

Mitchell Moses is next at $9, before odds go to double digits for Patrick Carrigan, Latrell Mitchell, Payne Haas and Cameron Murray who are all under $20.

Potential smokey options include Tom Dearden ($23), Jarome Luai ($26), Reuben Cotter ($26), Reece Robson ($31) and Jeremiah Nanai ($41).

Same game multi

When it comes to punting, there are few things quite like pulling off a same game multi, so we thought why not have a crack at building one for you.

Over 38.5 points ($2)

Zac Lomax to score anytime ($2.20)

Jeremiah Nanai to score anytime ($3.70)

Lomax and Nanai are both among the top try-scorers in the competition, while there were 48 points scored in Game 1. As hard as it is to take much from that contest, both sides look like they are capable of scoring plenty of points.

The multi spits out total odds of $12.89.

» Click here to view our match centre