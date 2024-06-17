The teams for Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series are in, with both states making changes.

New South Wales have made five changes for the second game in Melbourne, with Dylan Edwards recalled for James Tedesco, Nicho Hynes dropped for Mitchell Moses, Cameron Murray returning for Cameron McInnes, Connor Watson in for Hudson Young and the suspended Joseph Suaalii replaced by Latrell Mitchell.

Queensland, on the other hand, have only made two changes, with both coming on the bench. J'maine Hopgpood is out with a back injury, while Selwyn Cobbo has been cut. Game 1s 18th man Felise Kaufusi joins the side, while Kurt Capewell is the other fresh face, with Dane Gagai the new 18th man.