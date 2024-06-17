The teams for Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series are in, with both states making changes.

New South Wales have made five changes for the second game in Melbourne, with Dylan Edwards recalled for James Tedesco, Nicho Hynes dropped for Mitchell Moses, Cameron Murray returning for Cameron McInnes, Connor Watson in for Hudson Young and the suspended Joseph Suaalii replaced by Latrell Mitchell.

Queensland, on the other hand, have only made two changes, with both coming on the bench. J'maine Hopgpood is out with a back injury, while Selwyn Cobbo has been cut. Game 1s 18th man Felise Kaufusi joins the side, while Kurt Capewell is the other fresh face, with Dane Gagai the new 18th man.

MCG
NSW   
   QLD
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Brian To'oBrian To'o
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
5 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Liam MartinLiam Martin
12 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
16 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
17 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
 RESERVES
18 Mitchell BarnettMitchell Barnett
19 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
20 Luke KearyLuke Keary
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 8
Ben HuntBen Hunt 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harry GrantHarry Grant 14
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 15
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 16
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 17
 RESERVES
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 18
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 19
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 20