Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series could be hit by rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting less than ideal weather conditions for Wednesday in the Sydney basin.

Sydney has seen plenty of rain over recent weeks, and while it let up on Tuesday for a relatively fine day, the Bureau are forecasting showers to return on Wednesday.

As it stands, the forecast predicts rain will pick up throughout the day, and that the Sydney area could be hit from anywhere between one and ten millimetres of rain, with a 90 per cent chance of any rain at some point during the day.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 20 degrees, however, unseasonably mild weather despite recent rain likely means it won't get too cold before the fulltime siren sounds at Homebush.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, however, the prediction is that it will be coastal, likely sparing Homebush.

The following forecast prediction is correct as at 4:30pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 6.

"Cloudy. Very high chance of showers, most likely from the late morning, tending to rain during the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm near the coast in the afternoon and evening. Light winds."

Origin 1 is set to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 5.

» Full day schedule for Game 1.