Michael Maguire has confirmed his first New South Wales Blues team for the 2024 State of Origin series opener.

In a surprising turn of events, the Blues have dropped established stalwarts James Tedesco and Apisai Koroisau for the series opener.

Dylan Edwards will makes his State of Origin debut at fullback, while Reece Robson plays at dummy half. Zac Lomax, Joseph Suaalii, Cameron McInnes, Haumole Olakau'atu and Spencer Leniu are all in line to make their debut for the Blues.

Lomax and Suaalii are part of a new-look back five, with the duo stepping in on the wing and at centre respectively. Lomax has been among the competition's best this season after a pre-season change of position from Dragons' coach Shane Flanagan, while Suaalii has been in the headlines recently having agreed to switch to rugby union at the endof the year.

It means Josh Addo-Carr misses out, while Jesse Ramien also won't make his debut, with Bradman Best and Tom Trbojevic injured.

Nicho Hynes is battling a calf concern, but has been named at halfback to partner Jarome Luai, with Luke Keary and Matt Burton both on standby in the extended squad.

Jake Trbojevic, who is the new captain, joins Payne Haas in an experienced front-row, while Angus Crichton earns a recall alongside Liam Martin in the second-row, with Cameron McInnes to start at lock.

Isaah Yeo drops back to the bench, joined by Olakau'atu, Leniu and Hudson Young.

The game will be played at Accor Stadium on Wednesday, June 5, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

New South Wales Blues team for Game 1

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Joseph Sua'ali'i (Sydney Roosters)

5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Nicholas Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

8. Jake Trbojevic (c) (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Interchange

14. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

15. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

16. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

17. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

Reserves

18. Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

19. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

20. Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)