St George Illawarra Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu has been charged but will escape a suspension for his high shot on Reuben Garrick.

The tackle came during the first half of the game, with Tuipulotu collecting Garrick high.

The Manly Sea Eagles' winger reeled out of the tackle and appeared to stumble before being taken from the field by the NRL's independent doctor for a head injury assessment.

That quickly turned into a Grade 1 concussion, with the winger ruled out of the game and leaving Manly with only 13 fit players following other injuries to Taniela Paseka, Toafofoa Sipley and Corey Waddell.

Despite that, Manly would come away with a win which will go down as one of the bravest in club history.

4 Pines Park MAN 30 FT 14 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for Tuipulotu will see him - as it's a first offence on his rolling record - pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Either way, he will be free to play in the Dragons' next game in Round 17 following a bye when the joint-venture clash with the Dolphins at Kogarah.

He may well be overlooked for that game however having only come into the side late on Sunday following an injury to Moses Suli in the warm up.

Tuipulotu will have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea or not, with a potential hearing to be then heard on Tuesday evening.

At this stage, no other hearings are scheduled for Tuesday with all players charged over the course of Round 15 accepting their early guilty pleas.