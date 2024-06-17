New South Wales Blues head coach Michael Maguire has quashed any notion of tension between he and Latrell Mitchell after the South Sydney Rabbitohs' star earned a recall to the Origin squad for a must-win Game 2.

Mitchell hasn't played Origin since the final game of the 2021 series.

Since then, he has missed seven consecutive Origins with injury or form related issues, despite the fact he was among the Blues' best during that 2021 series - the last time the men from south of the Tweed took the shield home.

Mitchell's return for Game 2 comes with Joseph Suaalii out suspended for a devastating high shot on Reece Walsh in Game 1 which has left him with a four game suspension.

Suaalii would be eligible to return for Game 3 of the series and it's believed he will be in camp with the Blues this week as they prepare for Game 2 in Melbourne from the Blue Mountains.

Mitchell edged out the likes of Jesse Ramien and Bradman Best for the centre spot, and Maguire said Mitchell is in a "really good place".

“I've known Latrell for a long time,” Maguire said per News Corp.

“I guess there are storylines, but I really enjoy his company.

“He's in a really good place at the moment, and as a player, he's one of those ones who wears his heart on his sleeve. He'sbeen through a little bit, but now he's in a good place with where he's at and that's showing.

“He's playing great footy and I think everyone can see that. You don't need to dig into that. He's got a smile on his face and he's got a lot of spirit with what he's doing, and that resonates through his footy.

“We all know he's a talented world-class player, and he's shown that, especially in the last month where he's growing to what Latrell can do.”

Mitchell's return was one of five changes for the Blues, with the coach also electing to axe Nicho Hynes, James Tedesco, Cameron McInnes and Hudson Young from the side, with Dylan Edwards (who was originally selected to play Game 1 prior to injury), Mitchell Moses, a returning Cameron Murray and Connor Watson selected in their places.

Maguire, explaining the call to cut Hynes - who has been battling a calf injury and was out of sorts in the Origin opener - said Moses is the type of player he wants in the side.

“Mitchell plays the style of what I am after,” he said.

“I always had Mitch in my mind moving closer to the series. Mitch has shown he can play at this level too and he suits the way I want to play. Having his different qualities as a player is something I want to move towards.”

Maguire also confirmed he has spoken to Hynes, and that the Sharks star is aware of what he needs to improve on to earn a recall.

Hynes was parachuted into the side for Game 1 after injuries to Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses and even Brisbane Broncos' veteran Adam Reynolds.

Moses has returned in recent weeks, while Cleary is still sidelined and will not return from a hamstring injury prior to the end of the Origin series.

The must-win Game 2 for the Blues will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 26.