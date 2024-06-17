Sydney Roosters' veteran five-eighth has reportedly been tempted to switch his tune on retirement at the end of the 2024 NRL season with the Catalans Dragons making a play for his services.

Keary wouldn't be the first veteran half from the Roosters to head to the club based in the south of France in recent times.

Both Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney finished their career at the Dragons, but reports from England overnight have suggested Keary has been in talks with the club over reportedly prolonging his career by a year.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara, who is a former member of the Roosters' coaching staff, was believed to be directly involved in the discussions with Keary.

The half had decided earlier this year that 2024 would be his last as a rugby league player, although the retirement, it should be stressed, was not related to his long history with concussion which could have left the door ajar for Keary to continue overseas.

But News Corp is reporting Keary has decided not to take the deal with Catalans and shut down all talk of continuing his career. The half made it clear during his retirement speech that he had simply had enough.

In a further development, Keary's agent Paul Sutton has told Wide World of Sports that Keary has no intention of playing anywhere in 2025 despite the reports suggesting a deal was 'close' to being reached between the half and the French club.

Keary's form has been solid in 2024, with the Roosters sitting in the top half of the competition and the five-eighth also being part of the Blues' extended squad under coach Michael Maguire for Game 1 and 2. He was directly on standby for halfback Nicho Hynes ahead of the opener as he battled a calf injury.

Hynes ultimately played for the Blues and Keary went back to the Roosters, but at this stage of his career, being considered for the Blues is an enormous show of faith in the form he has displayed throughout this season.

His shoes will likely be filled at the Roosters in 2025 by Sandon Smith who will form a new-look halves combination with another boom youngster in Sam Walker.