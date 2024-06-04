The opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series, to be played on Wednesday, June 5, will see the NSW Blues begin their quest to turn around two straight series losses against the Queensland Maroons.

But what does the money say?

Here is everything you need to know heading into Game 1 if you're looking to have a punt.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 4pm, Tuesday, June 4.

Winner

There may not be much in this State of Origin opener if the odds are to be believed. On Tuesday afternoon, Queensland are the narrow favourites, paying $1.80 to take out the opener on enemy soil.

The home side, New South Wales, are paying $2.

Same game multi

How about a same game multi for Origin 1?

- Under 36.5 points

- Zac Lomax to score anytime

- Reece Walsh to score anytime

Both players are their respective state's top NRL try-scorer so far this season, while 36 points or more was last scored in an Origin opener way back in 2019.

The same game multi offers odds of $21.32.

First and anytime try-scorers

The always popular try-scorer markets are dominated by outside backs. New South Wales winger Brian To'o is the favourite to cross first at $9.50.

He is followed in the market by Zac Lomax and Xavier Coates at $10, while Murray Taulagi is paying $11. Reece Walsh, who has been Queenaland's top try-scorer at NRL level this year, pays $12, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow pays the same.

The shortest odds on a non-outside back are for Jeremiah Nanai at $17.

Nanai pays $3.60 anytime, while the likes of Angus Crichton and Tom Dearden ($4.30 and $4.60 respectively) may present plenty of value.

The line

The line is set at just 1.5 points, paying $1.90 either way for the Blues at +1.5, or the Maroons at -1.5.

Of course, you can pick your own line, with the Blues paying $2.65 to cover a -5.5 line, or $4 to cover an -11.5 line. Less money is also available for the Blues to lose by less than 6.5 points at $1.51 or 12.5 points at $1.26.

The Maroons covering a -5.5 start is paying $2.25 while 11.5 is paying $3.20, while their prices to give away a headstart range through $1.37 for 6.5 points and $1.18 for 12.5 points.

Total points

Given the tight nature of State of Origin Game 1 clashes in recent years, as well as Sydney's fickle weather forecast, it's little surprise to see a low total points predicted.

You can get $1.80 for under 36.5 points, or $2 for over 36.5 points to be scored throughout this year's series opener.

Player of the match

The man of the match is an award which always brings controversy with it.

For Game 1 of this year's series, Queensland fullback Reece Walsh is the favourite at $7. His opposite number James Tedesco, who was only called into the game late, is the fourth favourite at $10.

In between them are Nicho Hynes ($8.50) and Daly Cherry-Evans ($8), while a host of players - Jarome Luai, Tom Dearden and Patrick Carrigan - all sit at $13.

Other possible options are Payne Haas at $17, Harry Grant at $17, Reuben Cotter at $21 or New South Wales hooker Reece Robson who will likely play the full 80 minutes or close enough too and is paying $26.

