Both New South Wales and Queensland have confirmed their teams for Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Blues coach Michael Maguire has confirmed plenty of surprises in his side, with James Tedesco dropped at fullback and replaced by Dylan Edwards the headline.

He has also picked Reece Robson at hooker ahead of Apisai Koroisau, while the likes of Spencer Leniu and Haumole Olakau'atu will debut off the interchange bench.

Queensland, on the other hand, have confirmed a mostly expected side, with Thomas Dearden winning the race to play at five-eighth ahead of Cameron Munster, while Selwyn Cobbo will play in a bench role after missing out on a wing spot to Murray Taulagi.

David Fifita has also been axed by Billy Slater, with Jaydn Su'a earning a recall to play in the second-row alongside Jeremiah Nanai.