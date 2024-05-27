Both New South Wales and Queensland have confirmed their teams for Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.
Blues coach Michael Maguire has confirmed plenty of surprises in his side, with James Tedesco dropped at fullback and replaced by Dylan Edwards the headline.
He has also picked Reece Robson at hooker ahead of Apisai Koroisau, while the likes of Spencer Leniu and Haumole Olakau'atu will debut off the interchange bench.
Queensland, on the other hand, have confirmed a mostly expected side, with Thomas Dearden winning the race to play at five-eighth ahead of Cameron Munster, while Selwyn Cobbo will play in a bench role after missing out on a wing spot to Murray Taulagi.
David Fifita has also been axed by Billy Slater, with Jaydn Su'a earning a recall to play in the second-row alongside Jeremiah Nanai.
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Brian To'o
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|J. Sua'ali'i
|5
|Zac Lomax
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Jake Trbojevic
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Angus Crichton
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Isaah Yeo
|15
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Hudson Young
|RESERVES
|18
|Matt Burton
|19
|Luke Keary
|20
|Mitch Barnett
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Reuben Cotter
|8
|Ben Hunt
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Jaydn Su'A
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Harry Grant
|14
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|15
|J'maine Hopgood
|16
|Selwyn Cobbo
|17
|RESERVES
|Felise Kaufusi
|18
|Brendan Piakura
|19
|Ezra Mam
|20
Qld team ok but Slater should of had big Dave in the team, he has been a beast this year. In D and attack that’s the only thing I don’t like about the team, and 2 many cowboys players in the team who have been very inconsistent this year. But yep definitely the wrong titan was picked in the team. Blues team I think ok but a sad sign of disrespect 2 other players the R loyal 2 NRL. Don’t believe a player who signs with rugby should b playing ORIGIN as a Qlder I feel 4 Teddy losing his spot over someone that’s walking away from our game all 4 MONEY .