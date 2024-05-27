Both New South Wales and Queensland have confirmed their teams for Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Blues coach Michael Maguire has confirmed plenty of surprises in his side, with James Tedesco dropped at fullback and replaced by Dylan Edwards the headline.

He has also picked Reece Robson at hooker ahead of Apisai Koroisau, while the likes of Spencer Leniu and Haumole Olakau'atu will debut off the interchange bench.

Queensland, on the other hand, have confirmed a mostly expected side, with Thomas Dearden winning the race to play at five-eighth ahead of Cameron Munster, while Selwyn Cobbo will play in a bench role after missing out on a wing spot to Murray Taulagi.

David Fifita has also been axed by Billy Slater, with Jaydn Su'a earning a recall to play in the second-row alongside Jeremiah Nanai.

 2024-06-05T10:05:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
NSW   
 2024-06-05T10:05:00Z 
   QLD
    #ORIGIN
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Brian To'oBrian To'o
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 J. Sua'ali'iJoseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i
5 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Liam MartinLiam Martin
12 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
14 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
15 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Hudson YoungHudson Young
18 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
19 Luke KearyLuke Keary
20 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 8
Ben HuntBen Hunt 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
Harry GrantHarry Grant 14
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 15
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 16
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 17
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 18
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 19
Ezra MamEzra Mam 20

1 COMMENT

  1. Qld team ok but Slater should of had big Dave in the team, he has been a beast this year. In D and attack that’s the only thing I don’t like about the team, and 2 many cowboys players in the team who have been very inconsistent this year. But yep definitely the wrong titan was picked in the team. Blues team I think ok but a sad sign of disrespect 2 other players the R loyal 2 NRL. Don’t believe a player who signs with rugby should b playing ORIGIN as a Qlder I feel 4 Teddy losing his spot over someone that’s walking away from our game all 4 MONEY .