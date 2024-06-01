Sydney Roosters' star James Tedesco has been recalled to the 2024 New South Wales State of Origin side, with Dylan Edwards ruled out of Game 1.

Blues coach Michael Maguire originally elected to cut Tedesco - who has served as Blues captain in recent years - from his side for Game 1 against the Maroons.

But that call will now be reversed, with Edwards picking up a quad strain at training on Saturday just days out from his Origin debut.

Tedesco has been withdrawn from Sunday afternoon's clash for the Sydney Roosters against the North Queensland Cowboys and will join the Blues' Origin squad, subject to approval from the Australian Rugby League Commission.

The NSWRL have confirmed reports that the injury is bad enough for Edwards to miss the opener.

"Westpac NSW Blues fullback Dylan Edwards has today been ruled out of Game One of the 2024 Ampol State of Origin Series at Sydney Olympic Park where he was set to make his debut on Wednesday," the NSWRL wrote in a statement.

"Edwards had scans this morning which revealed a strained left quadricep. He will remain in camp with the Blues.

"Subject to ARLC granting approval for James Tedesco to come from outside the 20 selected players announced on Monday, he will join the squad later today in Sydney.

"The NSWRL would like to acknowledge the Sydney Roosters for the cooperation and understanding they have provided throughout the process."

That approval will be needed from the ARLC given Tedesco wasn't originally part of Maguire's 20-man squad for Game 1.

Instead, Matt Burton was named as 18th man, while Luke Keary and Mitch Barnett were named as the other reserves. Burton, in his role as 18th man, couldn't play for the Canterbury Bulldogs this weekend.

While there are no suggestions approval won't be granted for Tedesco to play, should that not come, Matt Burton would shift into the centres, with one of Stephen Crichton, Joseph Suaalii or Zac Lomax moving to fullback.

The low grade strain means Edwards like won't spend any significant time on the sidelines and could be fit to make his debut in Game 2, although may struggle to gain his spot back if the Blues come up with victory in Game 1.

Tedesco, while not returning as captain, will play his 23rd State of Origin match in the encounter, to be played on Wednesday, June 5 in Sydney.