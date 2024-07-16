There are few tougher tasks in Australian sport than winning a State of Origin decider away from home.

For the New South Wales Blues, that task arrives once again on Wednesday evening, as Michael Maguire's side head to the cauldron that is Suncorp Stadium in a bid to tackle the Queensland Maroons.

They take all the momentum into the contest after their record-breaking first half at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but that will be of little comfort if they fail to get the job done when it matters most.

But what do the numbers say about deciders and more importantly, deciders in Brisbane.

Zero Tackle have run the statistical rule so you don't have to ahead of Wednesday night's do-or-die battle at Suncorp Stadium.

State of Origin decider history

The first decider in Origin history came way back in the first ever three-game series, in 1982. On that occasion, the Sydney Cricket Ground hosted a Queensland 10 points to 5 victory.

The following year, Queensland repeated the dose with a win at home, climbing over the top of the Blues in what was a far more comprehensive 43-22 victory.

Dead rubbers would then follow in 1984, 1985 and 1986, before Queensland again took out a home decider in 1987.

There wouldn't be another decider until 1991, when Queensland again took out a win at home, with New South Wales finally breaking through for a win in a decider for the first time in 1992.

The Blues backed that up with their first win away from home in 1994, before the Maroons got their revenge in the 1998 decider, played in Sydney.

1999 would bring with it the first draw in an Origin decider, with the other coming just three years later in 2002. That forced the addition of extra time to State of Origin, with the Maroons winning a decider at the QEII Stadium in between at the end of the 2001 series.

The Blues' run of dominance that followed saw a winning decider at home, and one away in 2004 and 2005, but from there, it has been a tale of woe for the Blues.

Since 2006, there have been ten deciders, with the Maroons winning nine of them. The Blues' only win in that time came in 2019 at home, with the Maroons winning in 2006 (Melbourne), 2008 and 2013 (Sydney), and 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022 in Brisbane. It means they have won the last six deciders on the hop at Suncorp Stadium.

The full list: State of Origin deciders

1982: Maroons defeat Blues 10-5 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1983: Maroons defeat Blues 43-22 at Lang Park, Brisbane

1987: Maroons defeat Blues 10-8 at Lang Park, Brisbane

1991: Maroons defeat Blues 14-12 at Lang Park, Brisbane

1992: Blues defeat Maroons 16-4 at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

1994: Blues defeat Maroons 27-12 at Lang Park, Brisbane

1998: Maroons defeat Blues 19-4 at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

1999: Maroons drew Blues 10-10 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2001: Maroons defeat Blues 40-14 at QEII Stadium, Brisbane

2002: Blues drew Maroons 18-18 at Stadium Australia, Sydney

2004: Blues defeat Maroons 36-14 at Stadium Australia, Sydney

2005: Blues defeat Maroons 32-10 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2006: Maroons defeat Blues 16-14 at Docklands, Melbourne

2008: Maroons defeat Blues 16-10 at Stadium Australia, Sydney

2011: Maroons defeat Blues 34-24 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2012: Maroons defeat Blues 21-20 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2013: Maroons defeat Blues 12-10 at Stadium Australia, Sydney

2015: Maroons defeat Blues 52-6 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2017: Maroons defeat Blues 22-6 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2019: Blues defeat Maroons 26-20 at Stadium Australia, Sydney

2020: Maroons defeat Blues 20-14 at Lang Park, Brisbane

2022: Maroons defeat Blues 22-12 at Lang Park, Brisbane

By the numbers

Total deciders: Played 22, Maroons 15, Blues 5, drawn 2

Deciders at Lang Park: Played 12, Maroons 9, Blues 2, drawn 1

Total deciders in Brisbane: Played 13, Maroons 10, Blues 2, drawn 1

Deciders in Sydney: Played 8, Maroons 4, Blues 3, drawn 1

Deciders in Melbourne: Played 1, Maroons 1, Blues 0