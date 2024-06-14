NSW Blues legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have delivered their opinions on who Michael Maguire should name for Game Two of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Maguire and the Blues face a must-win situation for the second game of the series after losing to the QLD Maroons in Sydney earlier this month.

Due to this there has been lots of speculation on which players will retain their spot in the team and which players will have to make way for new Origin talent.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports' Freddy and the Eighth, the Johns and Fittler have decided to make five changes to the team that played in the series' opening game.

In doing so, they have opted to select Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Mitchell Moses, Cameron Murray and Matt Burton, who will all earn their recall back on the Origin representative side.

"If Moses is picked at seven, I would go with Cody at five-eighth," Johns said.

"Game three last year they combined really well and Cody opens up the left side attack. Cody can get that sorted. I know he's not going great at clubland ... but especially with Latrell, if Latrell's on the left..."

Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler's NSW Blues team for Game 2

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Jake Trbojevic (c) (Manly Sea Eagles)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Interchange

14. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

15. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

16. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

17. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)