The New South Wales Blues have finally broken through thanks to Bradman Best for the opening try of the decider in the 2024 State of Origin series.

After only three penalty goals - two for Queensland and one for New South Wales - were kicked during the opening hour of an extremely physical contest, Jarome Luai would make the most of a staggered defensive line and broken down play to breach the Queensland line.

An offload in the middle of the park hit the ground, with Luai grabbing the ball ten metres short of halfway. He would breach the line and run for 40 metres on his own, before passing to Bradman Best on the 20-metre line.

Best would juggle the ball, and then manage to beat a number of defenders to run away and score through more traffic in the corner.

The try put the Blues ahead by 6 points to 4 with just 15 minutes to. Zac Lomax then slotted the conversion from out wide to hand the Blues an 8-4 lead.