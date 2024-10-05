Newtown Jets five-eighth Khaled Rajab remains under an injury cloud for the 2024 State Championships clash against the Norths Devils and could be a late omission from the line-up.

Forced from the field in the NSW Cup Grand Final against the North Sydney Bears with a shoulder injury, the former Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker is still nursing the injury.

Set to be given every opportunity to prove his fitness, Jordan Swann and Joshua Cook remain in the reserves as coverage.

If Rajab can't take to the field and is omitted before the opening kick-off, Jayden Berrell will move to the halves, with new New Zealand Warriors recruit Samuel Healey starting in the number nine jumper.

“We're going to give him as long as we can. He pulled up well yesterday so he's tracking along to be okay for Sunday,” coach George Ndaira told nswrl.com.au.

“We'll just keep reviewing Khaled over the next couple of days so he has that chance of taking the field.

“It's that time of year where everyone is feeling fatigued. There's a few bumps and bruises – the usual soreness – but nothing out of the ordinary apart from Khaled.

“We don't have to re-invent the wheel for this match. The early part of the week we'll focus on ourselves and then later in the week we'll take more of a look at Norths Devils.

“A big part for us will be to be a bit more clinical and try to execute a little better than we did against the Bears and that will hold us in good stead.”