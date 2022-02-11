South Sydney champion Sam Burgess has claimed that an on-field reunion involving himself, Benji Marshall and Greg Inglis was currently in the works.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 2014 Clive Churchill medallist revealed that he had held conversations with Marshall about getting him to pull the boots on for NSW Country outfit Orara Valley this season.

While Burgess has signed on with the regional side in a head coaching capacity, the English international suggested that his own return to the playing field could be on the cards.

“I want to see if I can play a few games if I can get a clearance,” Burgess said.

“I’m contemplating playing. It would be great."

“I’d like to play a few games and I’m hoping Benji might join me."

Fresh off calling time on his first-grade career following Souths' narrow grand final defeat last season, Marshall is currently expected to take on a punditry role with Fox Sports, as well as lend a hand with his beloved Wests Tigers in an off-field capacity.

Still, Burgess claimed he had already reached out to the ex-Kiwi captain about lining up for his club based in Coramba.

“It could be great for the competition and country rugby league, which certainly needs some rejuvenation and some excitement,” the 33-year-old commented.

“Benji would also be a great asset for any young kid who is playing. Any young half that is pretty tidy would benefit from Benji Marshall being around.

“I have spoken to him about playing a few games and he did show some excitement.

“I don’t want to pressure him to play because I know he is busy with his commitments and with his family. But it would be great for the competition up here.”

While the prospect of Marshall and Burgess waxing lyrically is sure to have whet appetites on the state's mid-north coast, further stars may align for a genuine clash of the titans.

In late October of last year, it was announced that Inglis had agreed to coach the Macksville Sea Eagles - a direct Group 2 rival of Burgess' Axemen.

Although Burgess was unsure whether his long-term teammate would slip on jersey or not, the mere fact that the 39-time Kangaroo will be pulling the strings from the sidelines will be enough to ensure a healthy crowd at either Allan Gillett Oval or the Coramba Sports Ground this winter.

The Group 2 competition draw for the 2022 season is yet to be released.