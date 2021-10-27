Rugby league legend Greg Inglis is set to recommence his career on Australian shores following a brief stint with Super League side, Warrington.

While Inglis won't be returning to the top-flight, fans in northern New South Wales will be set to see the 34-year-old up close when he commences his stint for the Macksville Sea Eagles next season.

Though Inglis' comeback was first reported on by The Daily Telegraph in late August, the announcement became official following a post on the Sea Eagles' Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

The location of the former Melbourne and South Sydney star's landing spot will also hold special significance given Macksville is located less than an hour north of Inglis' birthplace of Kempsey.

The Sea Eagles currently ply their trade in the Group 2 Country Rugby League competition.